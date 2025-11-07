The Menace Podcast host, Dennis James was joined by Milos Sarcev and Jose Raymond for Episode 258 of The Menace Podcast, and while much of the show was devoted to picking apart the recent Poland Pro, the boys engaged in a little fantasy flexing when James asked Raymond how he thought a peak Sarcev might fair in today’s Classic Physique division.

It was only a couple of weeks ago, during Episode 255 that Milos “The Mind” Sarcev expressed his affection for the current state of the Men’s Physique division. Of course, Sarcev was a staple in the Open division before transitioning as a respected coach, where he competed in several Mr. Olympia events, but The Mind also treaded the boards as a light heavyweight in his early days, winning a Mr Universe title in 1989. Today’s Open division is very different from that of 25 years ago however, and for many, the Classic division presents a more aesthetic physique that doesn’t attempt to rely so much on cartoonish looks, instead favoring an old school frame. So, during the show, Dennis James asked guest Jose Raymond where he felt Sarcev might rank in today’s Classic field.

Jose Raymond: Peak Milos Sarcev Would “Do Very Well” in the Classic Division

“Put Milos in the Classic Physique right now,” asked James with his hypothetical question to fellow bodybuilder turned coach and judge, Jose Raymond. “His condition, his shape, the way he was back then. How would he fair in Classic?”

The man they call “The Boston Mass” responded that he’d have to get Sarcev’s glutes shredded first. “That would be the number one thing”, he laughed. “But shape, fullness, size…” The host then interrupted here to say that he wasn’t asking for what Sarcev would need to work on, but rather where he would fair against the likes of current champion Ramon Rocha Queiroz.

“Oh, he’d do very well,” answered Raymond. “That’s where he’d belong,” he added. Sarcev was way ahead of the guys, however, because he’d already posted images to his Instagram account showing what he felt were his perfect looks for each division.

During the show, Sarcev shared the images that he felt would do him proud in the Men’s Physique, Classic Physique, and even an Open style physique. If only he wasn’t retired at 61-years-young!

To watch the entire show, where the panel also went into detail on the Poland Pro and discussed other topical bodybuilding news, see below.