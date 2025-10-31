Host Dennis James was joined by regular guests Chris Cormier and Milos Sarcev for Episode 257 of The Menace Podcast, along with special guest Lewis Breed, who opened up about a scary pre-show incident that forced him to miss a show in France and go straight to hospital instead.

Lewis Breed, who is from Plymouth, England, almost died as a youngster due to being allergic to wheat and has since built himself up as a formidable pro in the Open division. He had high hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Mr Olympia contest, but a worrying twist of fate had other ideas. “I did the Germany (IFBB Europa Pro Championships) and then the plan was to go and do the France (Tsunami Nutrition Showdown), and I got bitten by a mosquito while I was over there,” explained the bodybuilder. Apparently, one or more mosquitos had flown into Breed’s room through the window during the night and left him with two swollen lumps on his leg. “Within 24 hours, it got so severe, developed an infection that caused cellulitis (a deep bacterial infection),” revealed Breed. “You couldn’t see my kneecap. You couldn’t see my ankle,”

Bitten on Wednesday, Sept. 24, with the show in France happening just a few days later on Saturday the 27th, Breed was forced to put his Olympia qualification dreams on hold. “Come Friday it had got so bad I had to travel back to the UK and was admitted straight to hospital,” he told The Menace Podcast. In fact, Breeds infection was so aggressive that it spread to his kidneys, liver, and heart. At one point, doctors were debating whether or not they should amputate his leg to stop the spread. “It was bad,” remembers Breed. “In the end, they put a drain in my leg and sort of drained the infection out.”

Lewis Breed’s bodybuilding career was saved despite life-threatening mosquito bites

Fortunately, the emergency treatment worked and Breed is now on the long road to recovery. Miraculously, doctors saved his bodybuilding career by keeping the incision in his leg (for the drain) as small as possible. “They were initially gonna cut me from my hip to my knee to open me right up,” explained Breed. “But obviously that would have been career over, so luckily enough they managed to bring the infection down with antibiotics, then put a little incision in, stick the drain in, and draw the infection out.”

Breed says that even after his lifesaving treatment the infection is still flaring up, and he had to return to hospital for more antibiotics just days ago. “It’s a bit frustrating at the moment, but it could have been a lot worse,” he reflects. M&F wishes him a speedy recovery and safe return to the bodybuilding stage.

To watch the entire show, where the panel also discussed the recent EVLS Prague Pro, Samson Dauda’s current progress, Martin Fitzwater, and more topical bodybuilding news, see below.