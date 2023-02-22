One of the traditions of the Arnold Sports Festival is the International Sports Hall of Fame. Since 2012, the organization, founded by Dr. Robert Goldman has recognized various champions and legends in multiple sports for their accomplishments in competition as well as for their work to benefit others. The ISHOF has also recognized contributors that have made a profound impact on sports and beyond.

Dr. Goldman recently announced five inductees that were voted to be honored by the ISHOF Global Advisory Board, and they will be recognized in a private ceremony on Saturday, March 4th as a part of the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival. The new Hall of Famers are as follows: