Olympia, Muscle & Fitness, and Wings of Strength owner, Jake Wood has gained people’s attention after a recent Instagram post appeared to show that he’s considering re-opening a bodybuilding hall of fame. Not only was the news welcomed by the illustrious competitors, but fans quickly reached fever pitch by drawing up a list of potential inductees.

“Bring back the Hall of Fame?” asked Wood via his personal Instagram profile. “The Joe Weider’s Bodybuilding Hall of Fame has not been added to since 2010,” he explained of his motivations, later commenting that in 2011, a number of athletes were nominated but never officially inducted. “I found their unpresented awards in the warehouse of materials shipped to me after the purchase of the Olympia,” revealed Wood.

The IFBB Hall of Fame was established in 1999 but has been dormant for more than a decade. “I’m unofficially wondering if we should reactivate it this year or next,” shared Wood, noting that if it did come back, there would be a huge backlog of talent to take care of. “Who are the fan favorites?” he then asked his followers.

Who would fans induct into a reactivated Bodybuilding Hall of Fame?

“As a bodybuilding fan this is amazing, to see this back,” wrote a hopeful ‘Flex’ Lewis. Yes, the same man who won 7 consecutive 212 Olympia titles in his own right. “You should be on it,” responded Wood. Other fans were quick to nominate Mr Olympia icons like Jay Cutler, Phil Heath, and Ronnie Coleman for some much-deserved recognition. And. the list of possibilities appears almost endless. Dennis James, Chris Cormier, and countless others were brought up too.

“How come the list stopped adding to it in 2010?” asked an intrigued follower. “The Olympia ownership of that time made the choice for reasons I’m not certain of,” answered Wood. Other fans pondered whether the Hall of Fame could even be extended, to include notable figures like coaches.

Of course, chatter around the return of the IFBB Hall of Fame is purely speculation at this point, but Jake Wood’s unofficial wonderings have got a lot of people’s interests piqued! Who would YOU induct first?

