Bodybuilding’s biggest event is coming back to the Sunshine State.

Organizers of the Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend announced that the fitness industry’s most prestigious event is returning to Orlando, FL, for its 2021 world championship weekend to be held the weekend of October 7-10.

President & Chief Olympia Officer Dan Solomon is excited about this year’s Olympia returning to Florida. “Our team has been busy evaluating options for this year’s event and we’re excited to announce that Orlando has been selected as the host location. The entire city welcomed our fans and athletes with open arms last year and our sights are now set on taking things to a whole new level this year.”

The Orange County Convention Center will once again host the Olympia’s main events, including the 57th edition of the Mr. Olympia competition, along with the newly named Olympia World Fitness Festival, formally known as the Olympia Expo.

The Hyatt Regency Orlando, which is connected to the convention center, will serve as the official host hotel.

IFBB Professional League President Jim Manion adds: “The best athletes in the world dream of reaching the Olympia stage. After seeing what the Olympia team accomplished in 2020, I’m already looking forward to seeing all of you this October in Orlando.”

For the first time in its history, Olympia Weekend will include 11 IFBB Professional League divisions, highlighted by the first title defense of 2020 Mr. Olympia Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay. The weekend will also mark the debut of the Wellness Olympia as well as the return of the Amateur Olympia, a pro qualifier open to all NPC athletes. Registration for the Amateur Olympia opens soon.

Olympia owner Jake Wood shares his excitement for this year’s event: “It was a proud moment for all of us watching the industry come together in 2020 for an Olympia Weekend we won’t soon forget. But that was just the beginning. Our team is already working to raise the bar even higher this October. You won’t want to miss what we’ve got planned.”

VIP tickets will go on sale in early March with regular ticket sales set to begin in April as Trifecta Presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, brought to you by Wings of Strength.

For all the 2021 event information, including updated qualification lists, discounted hotel rooms, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, and ticket info, visit MrOlympia.com.