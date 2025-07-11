Episode 240 of The Menace Podcast saw host Dennis James joined by regular panelist Milos Sarcev and special guest Jose Raymond, and the trio soon discussed the rumors around a potential comeback for Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay.

Big Ramy won the Mr Olympia title in 2020 and 2021, but his last competitive appearance came in 2023 when he placed fourth in the Arnold Classic. Since then, he’s been working on business ventures including his brand “Red Rex” and promoting his own shows, but a recent post via Instagram captioned “I’ll be back,” has the bodybuilding world speculating about his potential return, and whether or not he could pose a threat to the likes of Samson Dauda, Derek Lunsford, and Nick Walker in 2025.

Could Big Ramy Still Compete With the Big Boys in 2025?

When asked by Dennis James if he thought Big Ramy was still a threat on stage, Milos Sarcev was highly positive of the first Egyptian to win Mr Olympia. “If he comes back and let’s say he manages to look like he did in 2022, you think he’s contending for the Olympia?” asked The Menace. In response, Sarcev, who is now a highly successful bodybuilding coach, felt that if he could like he did during his last appearance at the 2023 Arnold Classic, he could be “very competitive.”

James dug deeper “If he couldn’t beat those guys in 2023 how are you going to beat them now with the same package?” he asked. “Maybe (the judges) will warm up to him, and look at him a little bit better,” suggested Sarcev. Of course, Dennis James has had a longstanding working relationship with Big Ramy and has had a hand in training him for over a decade, but as yet he hasn’t received word that the big man is set to make a return. And at 40 years of age, Ramy could face an uphill battle to convince judges that he should win a third Mr ‘O.’

“Samson is complete, Ramy is not complete anymore,” commented James. “Samson can only lose if he is not in shape,” agreed Sarcev, favoring the Brit to take his second Olympia trophy in 2025. Big Ramy is known for being mostly invisible on social media when it comes to detailing his progress, so questions still remain over what kind of package he could bring to the stage if he did make a return. But as for whether he could be competitive in 2025, far stranger things have happened in the world of bodybuilding!

During the show, the panel also discussed Jose Raymond’s hip surgery, the best posers in bodybuilding, and talked about how prize money could be better distributed.

