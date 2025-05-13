Perhaps the biggest story coming out of the history making 2025 Pittsburgh Pro was the reemergence of “The Mutant” Nick Walker, who took eventual winner Derek Lunsford to the limit over the weekend. But, while Walker is yet to punch his ticket to the 2025 Olympia, Lunsford’s victory gives him great momentum as he looks to regain the title of Mr ‘O’ from Samson Dauda in October. Thankfully, bodybuilding fans got to see both men on stage as they exchanged their predictions on what is to come, and why they think they will be victorious in Sin City.

While the 2024 Mr Olympia winner, England’s Samson Dauda was not competing in Pittsburgh, he was in town as a guest poser at the event, leading to a showdown with the 2023 Mr ‘O’ — much to the fan’s excitement. Bodybuilding enthusiasts will recall that most critics were expecting either Lunsford or Hadi Choopan to win The Sandow Trophy in 2024, but the gold actually went to London’s Samson Dauda, who impressed judges the most. While Nick Walker may have put his rivals in the Open Division on notice, he is yet to qualify for bodybuilding’s biggest event. To that end, he’s announced his participation in the New York Pro. But for now, at least, the 2025 Mr. Olympia event is all about the Lunsford/Dauda rivalry.

What Words Did Derek Lunsford and Samson Dauda Exchange in Pittsburgh?

With both men now training for superstardom in Sin City, they made their intentions clear on stage in Pittsburgh when asked for their thoughts by Bob Cicherillo. “I was here this time last year,” said Dauda. “I lost at the Arnold as well … what happened next? It’s gonna happen again.” Indeed, Dauda may have won Mr Olympia in October 2024, nudging Derek Lunsford into second place last year, but the roles were reversed this March when Lunsford beat Dauda at The Arnold. As Dauda says, this is not the first time he’s been an underdog. He came second in the 2024 Arnold too (against Hadi Choopan), only to go on and win the 2025 Olympia.

Lunsford, on the other hand, is riding the crest of a wave as of late, after winning both the Arnold and the Pittsburgh Pro in 2025 and is now targeting the triple crown if he can win at this year’s Olympia. “That triple crown, the Mr. Olympia title; the most prestigious title in all of bodybuilding, where history is made, just like this weekend, and I’m getting that title back,” he asserted. “History will be written again.”

While both men talked a good game over the weekend, the proof will be provided on stage come October.

To get hold of your own ticket for this exciting showdown and to see other bodybuilding scores settled, click here for more information on the 2025 Mr Olympia.