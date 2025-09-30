He’s known in most circles as the man responsible for the most celebrated fitness event on the planet. Mr. Olympia President Dan Solomon has been influencing the bodybuilding scene for a long time, but his latest initiative is flexing his muscles as a writer, a leader, and someone who understands the road to success in business.

Winfuel, Solomon’s new book, is a unique look into the world of business, inspired by his experiences in and out of the business of fitness. The book explores a series of ideas that have served Solomon well as he made his way to the top of his industry. But he’s quick to tell us that the book is not a life story and it’s not about bodybuilding.

Solomon shares, “I spent a year working on the book. When I began writing, the target audience was the men and women looking to build a successful career in the fitness industry. But as I wrote, I quickly realized that it was so much bigger. Winfuel is a guide for anyone in any industry looking to grow, create and win in a variety of ways. Twelve secrets to navigating a world where winning is just the beginning.”

The book opens with a personal introduction, setting the table for a series of ideas and concepts aimed at cultivating win-win relationships, exploring the power of true self-awareness, the advantages born from building a think tank, the critical need to pivot, how to make good use of fear, and other valuable insights. Twelve in total.

Leaders in all walks of business have already endorsed Winfuel. Sam Tejada, CEO of Liquivida, says “Dan Solomon has a unique ability to inspire and connect. Winfuel is an extension of that gift, offering readers the same wisdom, perspectives and strategies that have helped him win in so many ways.”

Visit Winfuel.com for a direct link to order the book. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.

You can also order the book here via Amazon.