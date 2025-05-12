There are many pathways to being successful, but one that may stand above all others is to have a clear and precise purpose. Sam Tejada knows exactly what his mission is and has made a tremendous career fulfilling that mission.

Tejada’s road to making a difference began as a firefighter outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Working as a first responder is impactful and inspiring, but Tejada noticed that there were issues within that system, including the realization that people were not getting their overall health needs met by the medical community.

“Me being able to witness that firsthand as a firefighter and paramedic that worked within the community as I did for 12 years, you get to know people in that community. All of a sudden, you find yourself taking the same people to the hospital every couple of months, then it becomes every month.”

The frustration of seeing Tejada’s neighbors suffer without getting the proper help from the doctors that were serving the area made him question the system as a whole. He eventually came to a startling conclusion.

“It is a sick care system versus a well care system.” Tejada tells Muscle & Fitness.

He concluded that the system in place was focused more on providing prescriptions and pills to treat symptoms instead of finding real solutions. He decided that he needed to find another way to not only fulfill his personal purpose but also create a way that he could do what he feels is the real right thing to do.

“I have to do something else. I still want to be in the medical field, but we have to take a different approach to health and wellness.”

The Birth of Liquivida

Even while working as a firefighter, Tejada worked in other fields as well, which allowed him to expand his network, including the late Dr. Robert D. Willix, Jr., who he credits as a mentor for 15 years. Tejada relished sitting under Willix’s learning tree, and they eventually became business partners when Tejada decided to start his own business, Liquivida, in 2014. Tejada’s vision was to bring preventative medicine to the masses, especially to those who may not normally have access to such services.

“Our main focus is to take that collective preventative and wellness approach,” Tejada explained. To do that, he used the same mentality he used as a first responder. He got to know his clients and patients, learn more about what they do and how they live, what kind of stress they face, and how seriously they take health.

“We then make a lot of the treatment and lifestyle changes based on how they are currently living,” he shared. “We do more deep dive diagnostics that traditional medical systems don’t do, including Dexa scan, blood work, genetic tests, we look at hundreds of biomarkers, toxins that they may be exposed to and are inside them.”

From there, the Liquivida professionals then make the recommendations and continue to test to show the progress that their patients have been making. Knowing they have served many people the right way so they get the care and treatment they truly deserve has verified that Tejada made the right choice.

“Doing that has truly become the rewarding work for me because I can see the fruits of my hard work come to fruition.”

Liquivida locations are now opening throughout the United States.

Author and Podcaster Extraordinaire

As is the case with all great difference makers, Tejada was looking for what else he could do beyond his work with Liquivida. There were still people that he couldn’t directly serve and many that did not have access to the services he offered.

That is why he wrote a book; “How to Win in Modern Wellness: Delivering Trackable Results for Impatient Consumers.” Even though he was the author of the book, Tejada once again embraced that “community” philosophy from earlier in his life. Even in a field as competitive as medicine, Tejada chose to take the opposite approach and brought in other experts to share their knowledge as well. He felt this was the right thing to do for the people that needed the book.

Tejada said, “Even though it is a cutthroat industry, we all had the same message. We had to collectively come together to fulfill this mission. So, I took a different approach. I gave them all a chapter in my book to share how we can all win together. That is actually what led to the title of the book.”

He found another great way to serve those outside of his reach is to bring them within his reach, through the power of podcasting.

“The most important thing when it comes to proactive, preventative approach to your health and wellness is education.”

That is why Tejada hosts “A Healthy Point of View” podcast. Tejada uses this platform to educate listeners on advances in wellness and simple hacks and methods to help them improve on their own. Topics that have been covered on his show include meditation, breathing, anti-aging, exercise, what foods to eat and avoid, and many other ways that people listening can take control of their health at a cost of zero dollars.

“I created a beautiful studio, fly experts in from around the world, and people can listen to these experts, free of charge.”

Mr. Olympia President Dan Solomon also has roots that trace back to podcasting, and he understands the power of extending reach as far as possible. Solomon shared his appreciation for Tejada and the difference he continues to make for the well-being of others via the multiple pathways he created for himself.

“Sam Tejada is a serial connector. He brings people together in a very generous way. He is building bridges to all corners of the global health and wellness community. It’s been fun watching him use humility and a powerful network to build something pretty special.”

Sam Tejada is Just Getting Started

Tejada has already impacted many people through his efforts, but he focuses more on what is ahead than what he has done. He has big plans in 2025 and beyond that will continue to help him fulfill his purpose in the way he feels is the best way to do it. Whether it is through direct service, more podcasts or books, or appearances, Tejada relishes every opportunity that comes his way, and he intends to make the most of it.

“That for me is priceless and what I worked very hard for, to make those changes in people and their lives.” To learn more about Tejada and his work, visit his website.