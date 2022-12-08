There are many things to do if you’re in Las Vegas for the 2022 Olympia Weekend. You can watch all the competitions, visit the Expo, meet your favorite athletes and celebrities, and then you’re going to want to train. Hotel gyms are great, but it would be nice to go to a gym that has the dedicated bodybuilder in mind.

Fortunately, Yak’s Fitness Town Square is such a gym, and it’s the official gym of this year’s Olympia Weekend. It’s less than four miles from Planet Hollywood and the Venetian on the Las Vegas strip. Owner Chris Yakimchuk has two locations in the city, and the Town Square location had originally been built before the pandemic, but it was officially opened this year. Yakimchuk has a strong connection to bodybuilding as well. That connection goes back over 25 years and originated in Canada.

“I did my first show in 1996. So, I started off in bodybuilding,” Yakimchuk said. “That was always my passion.”

Yakimchuk went on to become a national judge and president of the Saskatchewan Amateur Bodybuilding Association, His wife at the time, Shelly, even became an IFBB Pro. After originally opening a gym in his home country, he relocated to Las Vegas, where he resides today. He designed his gym with the bodybuilder in mind. Aside from top-of-the-line equipment, he has a smoothie bar, tables and chairs for guests to have their meals, and even a posing room for competitors and coaches that want to make sure they are on point before taking the stage.

“I don’t try to compete with anyone. We do always carry the torch for being the cleanest gym,” he said proudly. “After 12 years of running the gym, it takes a lot to keep that torch, but we do it.”

There are plenty of gyms in Las Vegas, which has become a bodybuilding hotbed, but having access to a gym right down the street from the Olympia saves time and energy that would better used for training. Yakimchuk is inviting athletes and fans alike to pay his place a visit in order to take advantage of the motivation that is sure to rise from seeing the best of the best compete on the Olympia stage.

“I want to be very welcoming for the pros, and I’m also doing some very attractive guest packages.”

To learn more about Yak’s Fitness Town Square and to take advantage of those guest packages, you can follow @yaksfitnesstownsquare on Instagram, go to www.yaksfitness.net, or call 702-445-7376.