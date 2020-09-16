Phil Heath’s upcoming return at the 2020 Olympia has been some of the biggest news in the bodybuilding world this year. Fans worldwide have been begging the seven-time Mr. Olympia to return ever since his loss to Shawn Rhoden in 2018, and Heath is finally ready to take care of unfinished business on the Olympia stage.

Heath reposted a photo from his wife, Shurie’s, Instagram page after kicking off his prep, and the veteran bodybuilder looks more like an action figure than a human being.

A quick look at those arms, and it’s clear that he’s bringing his A-game. Again, this is after Day 1, with around 13 weeks to go before he takes the stage. And apparently, he’s taking inspiration from another legend this time around.

“This is going to be a full on Dorian Yates prep vibe,” Shurie wrote in the original post. “No witnesses, full dark mode murdering these fkn weights!”

Yates, who won six consecutive Olympias from 1992 to 1997, was known to virtually disappear from the public eye between major shows, then show up and demolish the competition. With that in mind, it’s safe to say we won’t be seeing too much detail throughout Heath’s 2020 Olympia prep.

Time off can either help or hurt, and in Heath’s case, it seems to have done him some good. The comments were filled with fellow competitors and fans in awe of Heath’s condition with so much time left to prep.

If the rest of the Mr. Olympia hopefuls weren’t shaking in their boots yet, it’s safe to say they are now.

