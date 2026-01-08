British bodybuilder Rob Taylor, who is known as the “Barnsley Pitbull,” received another health setback this week when he slipped on ice, resulting in devastating injuries. Fortunately, the IFBB Pro can’t be stopped, and with the support of friends and fans, he’s remaining positive.

“They say the big man upstairs only tests you to see if you are worthy of the life ahead—well mine must be unbelievable,” wrote Taylor in an Instagram post, pinned from a local hospital on Jan. 7. Indeed, this is not the first untimely health setback for the big Brit. He was forced to pull out of the 212 Olympia final in 2022 after suffering a back injury in training and While he returned to the stage the following year, it was perhaps too soon and he sensibly sat 2024 out. The essential recovery time would serve Taylor well, however, and he came top of his class in the Men’s Classic Physique Division of the May 2025 NPC Natural Mid-Atlantic Cup. Now, disaster has struck again, and the list of injuries is extensive.

Bodybuilder Rob Taylor Details His Injuries After Falling on Ice

“Was literally getting out of my pickup truck ready to go to work and boom, slipped on black ice and fell some mad way,” shared Taylor. “Instantly knew it was game over. I was laid on the ice-cold floor for 50 mins before the ambulance came.”

To keep him warm, bystanders rushed to the scene in order to cover the fallen hero with blankets and hot water bottles. Without that help, the bodybuilder says he may have contracted hyperthermia or gone into shock. As Taylor’s gruesome Instagram post shows, his right ankle was almost unrecognisable as he lay in the ambulance.

“Four scans later and multiple efforts to try and realign my ankle, the diagnostic is this,” revealed the Pitbull. “Broke my fibular, snapped all my ligaments around the ankle, dislocated my ankle in multiple places, fractured my ankle socket and fragments on loose bone floating around.”

Despite this sad setback, Taylor remains in high spirits, however. “Currently laid up on hospital with my beautiful wife by my side waiting on a plan of action for surgery,” he explained. Fortunately, the positive side of social media has been there to keep him strong. “Arghhh mate, speedy recovery,” commented Welsh 212 Olympia legend, Flex Lewis. “Every injury has taught me something I wouldn’t have learned about myself going 101 miles an hour. Just allow yourself to be still and all with unveil itself! It’s all about the mindset in this time!” The sentiment was echoed by many of his fans and peers, including fellow Brit and 2024 Mr Olympia, Samson Dauda, who wrote: “wishing you a fast recovery.”

As for Rob Taylor’s future on the competitive bodybuilding stage. History has shown you can never rule this man out. “I still believe 2026 is my year,” he wrote, inspiringly. “GROW THROUGH WHAT YOU GO THROUGH!”

All at M&F would like to wish the Barnsley Pitbull a speedy recovery.

To follow Rob Taylor’s progress on Instagram, click here.