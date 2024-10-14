England may not have won a major soccer tournament since 1966, but Samson Dauda and Ryan Terry made history right here in 2024 by winning a record-breaking two Olympia trophy’s for their home country, commanding the stage at the sixtieth annual My Olympia tournament. It’s an epic achievement that has fans jumping online to celebrate.

“Two Mr Olympia titles coming back from the most iconic prestigious 60th anniversary yet,” wrote Terry in an ecstatic Instagram post following his victory. “Congratulations to Samson Dauda for what was an unbelievable performance and package. A well-deserved win. You are a true ambassador and gentleman of the sport of bodybuilding and I am looking forward to seeing what you do with the title mate.” Despite many observers feeling that the men’s open division would wind up as a two-horse race between former champs Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford, Dauda’s towering physique had him securing the top spot in Sin City, earning a record $600,000 in prize money to boot.

Samson Dauda and Ryan Terry History In The Making 2024 Olympia.

“This weekend I achieved by dream of becoming Mr Olympia and the best bodybuilder in the world,” wrote Dauda on his IG account. “Wow, that’s going to take some time to sink in.” Fans of the Nigerian who moved to London as a teenager wasted no time in sharing their appreciation however. “I love how you handed the Sandow trophy to your wife to hold up to the crowd,” commented one follower. “It was a very fitting way to celebrate your Olympia victory! Thank you for bringing it home. Congratulations to our one true Lion.”

For Ryan Terry, this marked his second Olympia title in the men’s physique division. After a decade of finding his peak form, he’s now a back-to-back champion at the ‘O’. “Britain’s best!” wrote one of the Nottinghamshire lad’s feverish fans. “Thank you for bringing back physique to what it should look like!” wrote another appreciative follower. “You both did us all proud,” wrote yet another, adding; “First time in history.”

The gravity of these brothers in iron’s achievements was applauded not just by the fans, but by the boy’s bodybuilding peers. And, perhaps the success was summed up best by Olympia legend Phil Heath, who simply wrote “Dope AF!!!”

Follow Ryan Terry on Instagram

Follow Samson Dauda on Instagram