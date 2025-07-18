Top bodybuilding coach Stefan Keinzl was a special guest on Episode 241 of The Menace Podcast joining host Dennis James and regular panelists Chris Cormier and Milos Sarcev, and the conversation soon turned to Keinzl’s client William Bonac, who at 43 years of age will be competing in the 2025 Mr Olympia contest. Keinzl, who has worked extensively with the man they call “The Conqueror,” explained why Bonac is currently in a brilliant phase of his career.

“I think he has found his passion again,” shared Keinzl, who has helped stars like Martin Fitzwater, Shaun Clarida, and Wesley Vissers, and has led athletes to multiple Arnold Classic titles and top 3 Olympia placements. Bonac made his Olympia debut in 2014, placing fifteenth in his first outing. By 2019, he had hit second place, but after an up-and-down few years was at seventh place in 2024. Still, with an impressive 2025 Olympia qualification secured by winning the Detroit Pro, Keinzl feels that there is still brilliance in Bonac’s on stage package. “He really has fun in competing,” shared the coach.

Bonac’s coach explains how The Conqueror “found his passion” again

“For me, it’s just (an) extreme honor and also such a pleasure to seem him on stage,” said Keinzl. “You know, as soon as he’s doing his individual presentation, it’s just spot on, it’s pure professional.” Dennis James agreed, commenting that William Bonac is in an elite group of consistent bodybuilders. “(His) whole career,” added Milos Sarcev.

Dennis James also shared on his show that Bonac had questioned his future around the time that he placed a disappointing ninth place at the 2022 Olympia, but having pulled things back in recent years, “He’s still on top of his game,” commended the host. Keinzl explained that one of the biggest positives for Bonac has been for him to put less stress on his body by reducing his cardio and by finding his mind-muscle connection once again. Of course, Bonac is no stranger to winning major competitions. He took first prize at the Arnold Classic in both 2018 and 2020. Could William be set to conquer once again?

To watch the full episode, where the boys also discussed the energetic routines of the 90s and other pressing bodybuilding news, see below.