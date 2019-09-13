Which IFBB Pro League 212 Bodybuilding competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2019 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend? Find out here! 

2019 Olympia 212 Bodybuilding Callout Report

1st Callout

212 Bodybuilding first callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 prejudging. prejudging. Derek Lunsford, Kamal Elgargni, Hidetada Yamagishi, Shaun Clarida, Ahmad Ashkanini, Sami Al Haddad #olympia2019 #bodybuilding #212bodybuilding #olympia

2nd Callout

212 Bodybuilding second callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1, Jon Jewett, Hidetada Yamagishi, Ahmad Ashkanini, Sami Al Haddad , Eduardo Correa, Aaron Polites. #olympia2019 #bodybuilding #212bodybuilding #olympia

3rd Callout

4th Callout

212 Bodybuilding fourth callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 prejudging. Steve Benthin, Fahad Zaid Hazzizi, Noel Adame, Kokeny Bela , Lloyd Dollar, Oleh Kryvyi , Tomas Tabiciar #olympia2019 #bodybuilding #212bodybuilding #olympia

5th Callout (final)

Your final 212 Bodybuilding callout of front runners here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 pre judging. Derek Lunsford, Shaun Clarida, Kamal Elgargni. #olympia2019 #bodybuilding #212bodybuilding #olympia

