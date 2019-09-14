Which IFBB Pro League Open Bodybuilding competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2019 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend? Find out here! 

2019 Olympia Open Bodybuilding Callout Report

Close gallery popup button
1 OF 4
Back to intro

1st Callout

Men’s Open Bodybuilding first callout:
William Bonac
Hadi Choopan
Dexter Jackson
Steve Kuclo
Roelly Winklaar
Brandon Curry
#olympia2019 #bodybuilding #olympia #mrolympia

2nd Callout

Men’s Open Bodybuilding Second callout:
Lukas Osladil
Cedric McMillan
Akim Williams
Like Sandoe

#olympia2019 #bodybuilding #olympia #mrolympia

3rd Callout

Men’s Open Bodybuilding third callout:
Max Charles
Michael Lockett
Jon Delarosa
Juan Morel
Patrick Moore
Mohammed Shaaban

#olympia2019 #bodybuilding #olympia #mrolympia

Final Callout

The final callout of the 2019 Open Bodybuilding prejudging round and this year’s front runners:
Hadi Choopan 
William Bonac
Brandon Curry 
Roelly Winklaar
 #olympia2019 #bodybuilding #olympia #ifbb #mrolympia

Olympia-Bodybuilders-Wiliam Bonac Brandon Curry standing on Olympia stage

Mr Olympia

2019 Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend

Where legends are made!

Topics: