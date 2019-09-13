Which IFBB Pro League Women’s Physique competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2019 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend? Find out here! 

2019 Olympia Women’s Physique Callout Report

1st Callout

Women’s Physique first callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 prejudging! Shanique Grant, Natalia Abraham Coelho, Daniely Castilho , Laura Pintado Chinchilla, Valentina Mishina , Sarah Villegas #olympia2019 #wpd #womensphysique #ifbb #olympia

2nd Callout

Women’s Physique second callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 prejudging! Tomefafa Ameko, Sheikha Nguyen , Jennifer Taylor, Margarita Zamalova, Mayla Ash , Heather Grace #olympia2019 #wpd #womensphysique #ifbb #olympia

3rd Callout

Women’s Physique third callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 prejudging! Sheila Bleck, Reshanna Boswell, Jeannie, Laura Hays, Ann-Lorraine Mohn, Ivie Rhein #olympia2019 #wpd #womensphysique #ifbb #olympia

Olympia-Bodybuilders-Wiliam Bonac Brandon Curry standing on Olympia stage

Mr Olympia

2019 Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend

Where legends are made!

