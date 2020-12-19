Harold Kelley dominated at this year’s Wheelchair Olympia, clinching his third straight win.

Here were the top 5:

  1. Harold Kelley (USA)
  2. Antoni Khadraoui (Sweden)
  3. Adelfo Cerame Jr. (USA)
  4. Tyler Brey (USA)
  5. Johnny Quinn (USA)

Check out the stacked lineup as they posed it out during the first callout:

Professional bodybuilders lined up for the Mr. Olympia Weekend 2020 Event at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

