Derek Lunsford was still in disbelief moments after winning the 212 Division at Olympia 2021. The champion shared on social media one of the most sincere and humbling post we’ve seen in a long time.

“I can still hear the words coming from “the voice of bodybuilding” @ifbbprobobchick

But I’m still in disbelief of what just happened.

My dream was to be on the @mrolympiallc stage and win it.

That’s the dream of every bodybuilder at heart.

Talking with @generationiron I told Vlad, just a few years ago I was on the couch watch @philheath and @kaigreene battle it out in the first #GenerationIron movie.

That was around the time when I remember saying, I’m going to be a bodybuilder.

From then on, I committed myself everyday to make this dream a reality.

It’s HERE. It HAPPENED.

The “far fetched” thought of becoming 212 Mr. Olympia and people saying you’ll never make it… happened!

I write this because many of you probably have the same goal.

I encourage you to BELIEVE and FOLLOW THROUGH!!!!

Someone has to be the best, why not you?

Be diligent and consistent.

Remember the opportunity for growth is in the grind, it’s in the struggles.

Embrace the challenges and face them head strong.

Put on the Armor Of God and fight the good fight everyday. ⚔️🛡

Surround yourself with likeminded people who truly support what you believe in and show them the same love they give you.

Even though you put in hours of work that others don’t see…

Remember that without God and your close inner circle of people, you are nothing.

Nobody is “self-made.”

Thank you all for the incredible amount of love and support you’ve all shown!!!

I will continue to improve as a bodybuilder, as a professional and as a man of God.

But I can’t do it without you! 🙏

And with this platform.. I hope that some of you out there will believe in your dreams and goals and go after them with everything you have!

I want to see everyone pursuing their calling and stop listening to the naysayers.

Go be the best you!!! 💯”