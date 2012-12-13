IFBB Pro Evan Centopani's Olympia Stage Debut wasn't as well as we would have expected. Evan took 8th place.

Before that, Centopani has competed in both the 2011 and 2012 Arnold Classics taking 4th and 3rd respectively.

In the following video, Centopani explains there isn't much of an off-season between the Olympia and the Arnold. Reading into that, it looks like the only time we will see Evan on stage again will be at the 2012 Mr Olympia.

Will taking an entire year off for the Olympia help Evan Centopani move from 8th to top 6? He will have to combat Mr Olympia Phil Heath, Former Mr Olympia Jay Cutler, the venerable and Mr Olympia Runner Up Kai Greene, former Mr Olympia Dexter Jackson, 3rd place finisher Shawn Rhoden, Branch Warren, Dennis Wolf, etc.