If all goes to plan, then around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, the winner of the 56th Mr. Olympia contest will be crowned.

With last year’s winner Brandon Curry defending his title for the first time, we thought it would be a good time to look back and see how the previous 14 holders of the sport’s most treasured title fared when they made their initial defense.

As we previously mentioned, the Mr. Olympia has been held for more than half a century — but believe it or not only 15 men have been able to call themselves the best of the best in the bodybuilding world. So while not everyone has been successful in their first title defense, most have been able to hold onto their crown for at least two consecutive years.

Let’s see how the winners did.

As can be seen, first defenses of the Olympia title are not always rubber-stamped affairs — let us know how you think Brandon Curry’s first defense will go on Dec. 19.

Peter McGough is a legendary bodybuilding journalist, and former editor-in-chief of FLEX Magazine.