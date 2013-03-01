IFBB Pros Dennis James and Mike Liberatore together with Mike Salazar preview the 2013 Arnold Classic by covering the potential top 6 placements.

DJ immediately went into Dexter Jackson – his contest to lose. Mike Liberatore had spoken with Dexter earlier and attributed his great look at the Masters Olympia due to a good rest between contests.

Toney Freeman at 46 years young keeps looking better and better and has astounded Dennis James as he has led Toney down the preparation process. DJ says Toney hasn't added more mass, rather Freeman has morphed into this awesome bodybuilder.

Ed Nunn is a favorite for with an agreement that he's been over looked in the past and we hope he is compared for the top 6 placements.

Fouad Abiad looks huge! But in reality he has also morphed his body to give the illusion he's bigger where in reality he's a bit lighter but built up in all the right places.

DJ says don't count the PakMan out! Ben Pakulski has been digging deep and hard for this contest. Teamed up with Chad Nicholls, their goal is solely to win this contest.

Dexter Jackson aside, Dennis James states that 11 of the 15 competitors can potentially be in the top 6. If they all come in good shape as we are sure Fred Smalls, Marcus Haley, Hidetada Yamagishi and Michael Kefalianos are, it's going to be a dog fight.