After months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, the IFBB Pro League was finally back in action with the highly-anticipated 2020 IFBB Tampa Pro show. The show, presented by Wings of Strength, provided an opportunity for competitors to stamp their ticket to this year’s Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas — being held for the first time on the Vegas Strip at Planet Hollywood Dec. 17 to 20.

Hunter Labrada, son of IFBB Hall of Famer Lee Labrada, proved that the industry is a family business by winning his pro debut in the Men’s Open Bodybuilding division. He’ll be flying to Vegas later this year in an effort to dethrone the reigning Mr. O, Brandon Curry.

George “Da Bull” Peterson also made his 212 debut, and similarly crushed the competition. The former Classic Physique competitor proved he was capable of putting on more mass without losing his trademark symmetry by taking home first place. Will we see him claim his first Olympia gold in this new division? Only time will tell.

Want to catch the two, and the other Tampa winners, in action at the Olympia? Buy tickets to the 2020 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend HERE.

And for a full list of the Tampa Pro’s placings, click here.