Harold Keller wins his fourth Men’s Bodybuilding Wheelchair @mrolympiallc Title! Congratulations to Harold on another great victory!

“Thank you God for this Win!!! I can’t Thank my Wife @ana_kelley enough for all her support. She’s My Coach, Nutritionist, Meal Prep, Trainer, and Friend. Thank you Babe for all you Do. To my family especially my children. Thanks to my Training partners, Carlos, Ken, Anthony and Isaiah. To The IFBB Pro League and The Manion family, to all the Judges, to all the supporter and everyone that breath life into the Wheelchair Class. To @thebeastwcbb for every effort he has committed to this class to get it where it is today. To my fellow competitors; Thank you for pushing me to New Levels every competition. To my @calvaryirvingcc family. To my @fitnessconnection family

So my people to Thank and give credit to because I wouldn’t have been able to get here without each one of them

Thank you!!!”