Here's Everything You Missed at the 2019 Mr. Olympia Athlete's Meeting

The wait is over. In just two days, the best bodybuilders in the world will step on stage at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas to try to be crowned the 15th Mr. Olympia and take home $400,000. And the best of the best in seven other categories—men’s physique, classic physique, 212 bodybuilding, figure, bikini, fitness, and women’s physique—will battle it out for those respective Olympia titles.

The contenders this year are strong. Brandon Curry, who placed fifth last year, is looking absolutely beastly. If he can nail his conditioning, then he may be able to capture the Sandow.

Roelly Winklaar, a third-place finisher last year and the first-ever People’s Champion, also looks primed to walk away with the W if he can maintain symmetry and aesthetics on his massive physique.

And of course, you can’t count out 2008 Mr. Olympia Dexter Jackson, a nine-time Arnold Classic champ and perpetually shredded competitor who’s coming off a big win at the Tampa Pro.

There’s also Iranian bodybuilding sensation Hadi Choopan who, despite some obstacles, has made it to America to compete in the open division. Although this will be his first time competing in America, Choopan is a seasoned pro with a physique that many agree is top tier.

But before the action begins on Friday and Saturday night, all of the athletes must complete their check-in, and the 212 competitors have to make weight. Check out photos from the 2019 Athlete's Meeting, which took place on Wednesday, September 11, on the following slides.