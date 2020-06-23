The 10 Best Movie Physiques of All Time
These bodies stayed imprinted in our heads long after the credits rolled.Read article
These bodies stayed imprinted in our heads long after the credits rolled.Read article
Get the lowdown on basic punches, gear, and shadowboxing.Read article
NBA trainer Amoila Cesar shares his exercises and workout to build a six pack.Read article
Use these tips to maximize your foam-rolling sessions.Read article
Much of bodybuilding-style training relies on tried and true methods to reach hypertrophy. You always see variations, but often those variations come in the form of the number of sets and reps, time under tension, or slight angle changes.
In IFBB Pro League Men’s Physique competitor George Brown‘s case, he throws the traditional bodybuilding book right out the window and incorporates a good amount of strength and conditioning training into his routine. It’s the sort of functional training you see pro athletes doing, but it clearly works for bodybuilding, too.
Not sure what we mean? Check out one of his posts from the takeover:
Brown took fourth place at the 2019 Men’s Physique Olympia—an impressive result given the size of the category. In a recent takeover of the Olympia’s Instagram account, Brown gave some insight into his typical training.
During his Instagram takeover, he highlighted some upper body moves during a workout with coach Mike Davies. (Watch the story here to see the moves.) Brown drinks EAAs (essential amino acids) intra-workout to boost recovery.
How’s that for some unconventional training? The moves Brown did in this particular workout are pretty advanced, so make sure you can safely do them if you’re going to try it. If you can’t land the plyo pushups on the bench, you won’t have a great time.
Follow the Olympia on Instagram at @mrolympiallc for the rest of Brown’s takeover and for more athlete coverage. Buy tickets to the 2020 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend HERE.