“Sandow is home and it will remain here for a very long time ، Thank you to all my fans around the world ، i made it because of your love and support

الساندو في مكانه وهيفضل مكانه وقت طويل أوي ، شكراً لكل محبيني الغاليين في كل مكان في العالم ، حققت حلمنا لتاني مره بسبب دعمكم وحبكم”