First Callout:

  • Hadi Choopan
  • Big Ramy
  • Phil Heath
  • Brandon Curry
  • William Bonac
  • Akim Williams

Second Callout: 

  • Akim Williams
  • Hunter Labrada
  • Dexter Jackson
  • Justin Luis Rodriguez
  • Iain Valliere

Third Callout:

  • Juan Morel
  • Antoine Vaillant
  • Lukas Osladil
  • Seung Chul Lee
  • Maxx Charles
  • Regan Grimes

Final Callout:

  • Hadi Choopan
  • Big Ramy
  • Phil Heath
  • Brandon Curry

Check out some photos from the 2020 Men’s Open Bodybuilding comparisons:

