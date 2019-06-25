13 Old-School Bodybuilders Who Still Hit the Gym

When you think of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, you might think of an inspiring photo you saw of them training or perhaps you saw a video of them in action. That inspired you to start training yourself, and here you are today, still getting after it on a regular basis.

Those legends that motivated you are still doing today what they were doing back then, despite their advanced age. They are still pushing themselves and training hard to stay in great shape. This is why their places as icons are cemented. Here is just a handful of some our favorite old-school bodybuilders who are still killing it in the gym.