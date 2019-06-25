jaycutler / theofficiallouferrigno / richgaspari /Instagram

13 Old-School Bodybuilders Who Still Hit the Gym

They may not compete anymore, but they’re still all about the weights.

When you think of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, you might think of an inspiring photo you saw of them training or perhaps you saw a video of them in action. That inspired you to start training yourself, and here you are today, still getting after it on a regular basis.

Those legends that motivated you are still doing today what they were doing back then, despite their advanced age. They are still pushing themselves and training hard to stay in great shape. This is why their places as icons are cemented. Here is just a handful of some our favorite old-school bodybuilders who are still killing it in the gym.

Jay Cutler

Four-time Mr. Olympia and 2019 Olympia Ambassador Jay Cutler still sticks with the basics, as seen in this chest-day clip.

@thedorianyates/Instagram
Dorian Yates

On the opposite end of the spectrum, six-time Mr. O Dorian Yates found a different way to improve his fitness. He's now putting less of an emphasis on weights and more on activities like Pilates and meditation. 

@theofficiallouferrigno/Instagram
Lou Ferrigno

Former Mr. Universe and Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno shows that you can maintain your abs at any age. Check out those hanging leg raises.

@therealfrankzane/Instagram
Frank Zane

Frank Zane has always taught others how to improve, and still does so on social media. Here, he shows you how to target the rear delts.

robbyrobinsonofficial/Instagram
Robbie Robinson

Robbie Robinson is in his seventies, but he's still one of the most ripped guys in Gold’s Gym, Venice. Check him out in action on back day.

@tomplatz/Instagram
Tom Platz

Tom Platz was always known for his incredible leg development and training. He last competed over 30 years ago, but “The Golden Eagle” is still giving his all on squats.

@neil_yoda_hill1/Instagram
Neil Hill

Neil Hill is best known nowadays as a coach, but he was a pro himself and still trains like one. If he’s still going all-out, his clients have no excuses.

kevinlevrone / Instagram
Kevin Levrone

Kevin Levrone was one of the biggest stars in the ’90s, but may now be best known for his 2016 comeback. As you can see, he’s still dedicated to the process.

@billgrant.life/Instagram
Bill Grant

Bill Grant is a former Mr. World winner and was an Olympia contender for several years. Check him out at age 72 working on the upper chest.

@official_mikechristian/Instagram
Mike Christian

Mike Christian was one of the more popular competitors of the ’80s. He still trains legs, so think about that the next time you consider skipping them.

 

@richgaspari/Instagram
Rich Gaspari

The inaugural Arnold Classic champ, Rich Gaspari, isn’t lying down on the job. Instead, he’s getting a solid biceps workout in at age 56.

@schwarzenegger/Instagram
Arnold Schwarzenegger

Speaking of Arnold, here’s the seven-time Mr. O working his own biceps. Do you think he still visualizes mountains while pumping them up?

leelabrada / Instagram
Lee Labrada

He may be retired for more than 20 years now, but 60-year-old former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada was looking pretty big while getting a workout in with his son at the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival.

