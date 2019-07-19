The Best Of Phil 'The Gift' Heath On Instagram

If you ask old-school bodybuilding fans to say the first name that comes to mind outside of Arnold Schwarzenegger, they might say Lee Haney, Dorian Yates, or Frank Zane. Fans of the early 2000s may say Ronnie Coleman or Jay Cutler.

Fans today would almost unanimously say Phil Heath. Aside from the fact that he won the Olympia seven straight times, he's been involved in other arenas, including public speaking, various business ventures, and, occasionally, pro wrestling.

Since his shocking second-place finish at the 2018 Olympia, there has been more buzz about Heath than ever before. He looks like he has been training hard, but will he compete in the Olympia again this year? We don’t know, but if his Instagram is any indication, he's certainly been up to something.

Check out some of The Gift's greatest hits here.