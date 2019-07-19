@philheath/Instagram

News

The Best Of Phil 'The Gift' Heath On Instagram

The seven-time Mr. Olympia is still training hard.

by
@philheath/Instagram

If you ask old-school bodybuilding fans to say the first name that comes to mind outside of Arnold Schwarzenegger, they might say Lee Haney, Dorian Yates, or Frank Zane. Fans of the early 2000s may say Ronnie Coleman or Jay Cutler.

Fans today would almost unanimously say Phil Heath. Aside from the fact that he won the Olympia seven straight times, he's been involved in other arenas, including public speaking, various business ventures, and, occasionally, pro wrestling

Since his shocking second-place finish at the 2018 Olympia, there has been more buzz about Heath than ever before. He looks like he has been training hard, but will he compete in the Olympia again this year? We don’t know, but if his Instagram is any indication, he's certainly been up to something.

Check out some of The Gift's greatest hits here. 

1 of 10
@philheath/Instagram

Most guys want to relax when they travel, but Heath still finds local gyms and gets in great sessions. Take this back workout in Manchester, England, for example.

2 of 10
@philheath/Instagram

You know you have loyal fans when they decide to dedicate a portion of their gym wall to you. Check out this artwork in honor of  Heath.

3 of 10
@philheath/Instagram

Heath, in addition to focusing on his legendary physique, has also been doing bodybuilding business, including developing his own new supplement brand.

4 of 10
@philheath/Instagram

This is more than a simple set of cable crossovers. Look at his attention to form as well as the focus in his eyes—he's as passionate about bodybuilding as he’s ever been.

5 of 10
@philheath/Instagram

EZ-bar curls are normally anything but easy when done right, and Heath slows down the negative to make them even harder. 

6 of 10
@philheath/Instagram

Talk about triceps. He was blessed with great genetics, but he still makes sure to do the work to maximize that gift.

7 of 10
@philheath/Instagram

There has been one constant throughout Heath’s entire pro career: his coach, Hany Rambod. Here they are working shoulders. 

8 of 10
@philheath/Instagram

You have to be different if you want attention at events like a busiess conference, and we doubt they'd seen a promo like that before.

9 of 10
@philheath/Instagram

The early days of Heath! This was long before his rise to Olympia fame, but you can clearly see the promise and potential.

10 of 10
@philheath/Instagram

It isn’t just adults he inspires. “The Gift” has some important words and positive vibes to share with some younger fans here.

Topics:
Comments