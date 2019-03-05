Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine

Every Bodybuilding Winner From the 2019 Arnold Sports Festival

Here are the best of the best from this year's Arnold

Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine

The Arnold Sports Festival has been around since 1989, and has become one of the biggest fitness events of the year. This is especially true for bodybuilding. The weekend is highlighted by a series of physique competitions with the Arnold Classic being the main event.

Here are all of the winners whose impressive physiques earned a first place finish—and a nice chunk of change to take home.

Arnold Classic - Brandon Curry

Curry may not have been the favorite walking into the night, but he managed to pull out a win against defending champ William Bonac. Curry also had a first place finish at both the 2015 Toronto Pro, and the 2013 Arnold Classic Brazil.

Classic Physique - George Peterson

Peterson kicked off his inaugural trip to Columbus, Ohio with a victory at the Classic Physique competition. Although he’s a relative newcomer in the bodybuilding world, he’s already racked up a pair of top 3 finishes at Mr. Olympia over the last two years. 

Men’s Physique - Andre Ferguson

Leading up to his victory at this year’s Arnold, Ferguson has been vigorously prepping for this competition with his incredible workout regiment, clean eating, and a strong sleeping program. Clearly all of his work has paid off, as he has become a back to back champion. 

Fitness International - Ryall Graber

Even prior to her victory in this competition, Graber has been a model of determination for nearly a decade. She’s been competing professionally for eight years, and has competed in 42 IFBB Pro League contests. Over her career she has racked up 10 top 10 finishes at Fitness International and Fitness Olympia competitions.

Figure International - Cydney Gillion

This year Gillion decided to put an end to her two-year streak of finishing second at the Arnold, and earned herself a first-place finish. The former track athlete also took home first place at Mr. Olympia last year.

Bikini International - Janet Layug

This year at the Arnold, the sixth time was the charm for Layug when she finally reeled in her first victory at the Arnold. This is an incredible breakthrough for her, especially since only a few years ago she was competing in the Miss Hooters International Swimsuit Pagent. Now she’s a certified pro.

Women’s Physique - Natalia Abraham Coelho

Coelho may be relatively new to competing, but she’s quickly getting the hang of it. Last year, she finished second at both the Arnold Classic, and Mr. Olympia, and now has a chance to finish first at both competitions this year.

Pro Wheelchair — Harold Kelley

Kelley continues to push through his disability as he snagged his fourth consecutive victory at the Arnold this year. A car accident in 2007 placed him in a wheelchair, but since then, he’s won at Mr. Olympia in 2018, in addition to his wins at the Arnold. 

