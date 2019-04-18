Olympia Weekend and Wings of Strength Agree to Major Sponsorship Deal

Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend continues a run of growth and momentum. The fitness industry’s showcase event has agreed to a presenting sponsorship with Wings of Strength, an Arizona based company devoted to providing opportunities for bodybuilders and physique athletes competing throughout the fitness industry. While specific terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, the deal is one of the largest sponsorship commitments in the 55 year history of the event.

Jake Wood, President of Wings of Strength, explains, “This is a landmark achievement for Wings of Strength. We started our company because of a genuine passion for bodybuilding, providing opportunities for female bodybuilders and anyone who shares our love for this incredible sport. Over the years we have grown in many different ways.” Wood continues, “The chance to be a part of bodybuilding’s most prestigious event and one of the world’s biggest media companies, is the next step in our evolution.”

Wings of Strength has expanded its industry-wide footprint by producing NPC and IFBB Professional League events in cities throughout the world, including the Rising Phoenix World Championship, the most prestigious title in the world of female bodybuilding.

Chief Olympia Officer Dan Solomon adds, “The commitment Wings of Strength has made to this year’s Olympia is historic. It’s a true demonstration of their overall dedication to bodybuilders and fitness athletes all over the world.”

As part of this deal, Wings of Strength will have a significant presence throughout Olympia Weekend. Keep an eye out for a series of feature stories in the pages of Muscle & Fitness Magazine spotlighting the remarkable growth of one of the fitness industry’s most unique companies.

For more information about Joe Weider’s Fitness & Performance Weekend, including tickets, please visit MrOlympia.com.