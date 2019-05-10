Update: Big Ramy Clarifies His 2019 Olympia Status

UPDATE: Ramy announced on Instagram that, although he has a shoulder injury, he does not need surgery and will continue training. He indicated that he still intends to compete at the Olympia, but did not confirm if his plan is to try to earn a qualification at the Tampa Pro, as originally reported. Stay tuned for more updates.

IFBB Professional League bodybuilder Mamdouh Elssbiay, aka Big Ramy, has revealed that he will not be competing in this year’s Olympia, according to RxMuscle. Ramy steadily rose in the Mr. Olympia ranks in the time between his eighth-place 2013 debut and his second-place finish in 2017. But following a disappointing sixth-place finish in 2018, Ramy will wait until 2020 to pursue a Sandow trophy once again.

The Egyptian bodybuilder shed some light on his injury in a video with Dennis James in April. Ramy revealed that a doctor advised him not to train, but he was still planning on going to the Tampa Pro in August. He didn't confirm the exact cause of the injury, but he did say that it's a tendon issue he's had for two months. Obviously, not being able to train to his full capacity is a hindrance to someone like Ramy, who is trying to win the premier bodybuilding competition in the world.

It’s not yet confirmed whether he’ll need surgery or if there's an exact date that he'll return, but we wish Ramy a speedy recovery.

In the meantime, let's take a look at some of his most epic shots on Instagram.