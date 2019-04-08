2 Machine-Only Training

Machines are great for some secondary assistance movements, but training exclusively on machines for super-human levels of strength is as efficient as attempting to become inebriated on near beer. Sure, fancy machines attract the physically-flaccid, uptown crowd and make the joint look nice, but machines also alter the way your body moves, eliminate stabilization and restrict range of motion which is great for isolation.

Strength is not built in isolation. Strength is built by teaching muscle groups to work together to produce maximal force. There is a time and place for machines in your program, but if you want to get strong, free weights need to be at the nucleus of your program with machines playing a subservient role.