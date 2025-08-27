Nigerian bodybuilder, Chinedu Andrew “Jacked” Obiekea was forced to cut his performance short at last the 2024 Olympia due to technical difficulties, but this year he’s hoping to blow his competition away. And, as a longtime lover of landmine rows, 2025 could potentially be AJ’s year.

Issues with Andrew Jacked’s music during his 2024 Olympia performance may have caused some temporary anguish, but the big man sill managed an impressive fifth place and continues to make landmine rows part of his mass building routine, as evidenced by multiple Instagram posts documenting his approach to training. “Nothing crazy, just another workout Sunday,” he recently quipped to his 853K IG followers, as he leaned into his most recent session.

Why Are Landmine Rows Effective for Building Mass?

The landmine row is a compound movement from a joint friendly angle that doesn’t overstress the lower back, instead focusing on the middle and lower trapezius in the upper back, and the teres major in the mid back, plus the lats to the side. You’ll also be pulling with the arms, so the deltoids and biceps will be taxed as well. With progressive overload, landmine rows are a great tool for getting into the muscle building state of hypertrophy, shaping the back and building an enviable physique.

How Andrew Jacked Blasts His Landmine Rows

This man mountain can often seen performing the landmine row, and his technique is clear: Jacked doesn’t jolt the barbell as he lifts his weight skywards, instead looking for a low and controlled motion to engage time under tension. He’s also sure to maintain control of the plates on the negative, lowering the bar with the same precision as his lifts.

To add landmine rows to your own muscle building arsenal, stand with your feet slightly turned out, a little more than shoulder feet apart for a brilliant base. Try to avoid rounding the back or hunching the shoulders too far forward, so that your spine remains neutral, and aim to fully extend your arms to really sink into the stretch.

In his most recent video, Jacked uses drop sets for intensity, maintaining around 8 reps per set and lowering the weight until his muscles are fully exhausted.

With this tireless approach to training, the rest of the Open division may need to keep a close eye on another potential upset at the 2025 Olympia event come October in Las Vegas.

To follow Andrew Jacked on Instagram, click here.