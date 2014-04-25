Olympia Legend: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s wealth of training knowledge translated directly into one of the best physiques of all time. Here, he answers your questions on training, nutrition, and intensity.

In his days as reigning Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger penned a monthly column, appropriately titled “Ask the Champ.” It appeared only in the Weider magazines, where readers could send him training questions and receive their answers directly from Arnold in this public forum.

In more recent days, the Austrian Oak wrote a column, “Arnold’s Page,” in FLEX every month. Some months, questions were answered; other months, he discussed a training topic that should be of interest to a majority of our readers. Either way, it’s the same great information dispensed by the most famous bodybuilder the world has ever known.

From the archives of Weider magazines dating back more than 30 years, we’ve compiled what we believe are some of the most compelling topics and questions Arnold has ever addressed. The result is a comprehensive, meat-and-potatoes Arnold Schwarzenegger training seminar.

