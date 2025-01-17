Six-time Mr Olympia, Dorian Yates is one of the most qualified voices of wisdom that the internet has to offer as relates to making mega gains in the gym and he recently took to Instagram to demonstrate the best way to crush your skull crushers. Here’s how to try it.

The Skull Crusher, less excitingly also known as the lying triceps extension, requires the lifter to lie on a bench and hold a barbell above their head. Many people then lower the bar by bending at the elbows and lowering their arms and hands until the barbell is close to their forehead (now you get why they are called Skull Crushers!). But there’s a better way says the British bodybuilding hero.

Why Perform Skull Crushers?

Skull Crushers tax your triceps, meaning you’ll add width and muscle mass to your arms. They are also great for hitting the medial head of the triceps to a larger extent than standing triceps extensions. Not only that, but you’ll gain extra strength to boss other exercises too, such as the bench press.

Dorian Yates’ Advice for Performing Skull Crushers

Often, a lifter will naturally begin this move with their arms straight-up in the air as they contemplate bringing the barbell towards their bonce, but here’s where the Olympia icon intervenes: “Instead of starting with your arms straight up, create an angle and put them slightly back,” he explains.

In the video, Yates has his DY Nutrition colleague Thomas Powell bring the angle of his straight arms slightly closer to his head. “That way, it’s going to take pressure away from the tendon,” he says.

Indeed, by bringing the arm closer to his head, Powell is able to execute the skull crushers without further moving his arms and can complete the reps simply by moving his elbow alone. But by eliminating some of the top angle, this will reduce pressure on the elbow tendons during the motion. “Probably go a bit lighter, but it’s more isolated,” says Yates of targeting the triceps. Aim for 8 to 12 reps.

Try it for yourself and your triceps will thank you later.

