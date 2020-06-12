If you follow IFBB Pro League athlete George Peterson on Instagram (@georgep_dabull), you’ve probably done a double-take at least once to confirm that what your eyes are seeing is his back, not a barn door.

Peterson, aka “Da Bull,” sports a ridiculous V-taper that helped him clinch his win in the Classic Physique category at the 2019 Arnold Sports Festival. At the 2019 Olympia, he took third place for the third time. That’s not a bad place to land against the top athletes in the world, if you ask us.

Now, the Queens, NY native has his eyes set on the 212 division.

Da Bull took part in the Olympia Home Gym Series, which sees top names in fitness manage the Olympia’s Instagram account for the day. They show off their nutrition, workouts, and whatever else they feel like doing in the time that the account is in their hands.

Peterson’s first few videos centered around diet (since he typically gets two meals in before training). Then, he moved on to a home gym back training session with coach Justin Miller (@astrongspirit).

Here are the moves he works through in the video, which you can watch below:

Pull Ups

Rack Pulls

Machine Rows

Wide Grip Pull Downs

T-Bar Rows

Close Grip Pull Downs

And as if that weren’t enough, his cardio routine, simply running the longest stairs ever, looked absolutely grueling.

Follow the Olympia on Instagram at @mrolympiallc for the rest of Peterson’s day and for more athlete takeovers. Buy tickets to the 2020 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend HERE.