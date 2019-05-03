There’s no denying it: Great shoulders complete a balanced physique. No matter how small your waist is, it just won’t look right without a killer pair of delts. They give you width and top off that coveted V-taper.

Sadly, great (or even good) shoulders are rare these days, but not due to lack of effort. If you take a look around in most gyms, you’ll find that most shoulders are sloped forward and/or injured. Rarely do you see a nice pair of cannonball delts, so I made it my mission to change that sorry state of affairs.

In my opinion, the main reason that most trainees don’t develop the shoulders they’d like to have is because they are not fully balanced, and therefore prone to injury as well as poor progress.

Here are 10 tricks to help your shoulders get bigger and stay healthy at the same time.