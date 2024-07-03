Four-time Mr Olympia, Jay Cutler was always the total package on stage, wowing audiences year after year with his epic rear lat spread. And, in a recent Instagram post, the icon has shared one of his go-to exercises for building a better back. If you want to crush your muscle building goals like Cutler, then don’t discount the trusty incline row.

“I love working incline rows into my back routine as it allows me to focus on the lats while getting a great stretch, keeping the form tight, and allowing me to get a great pump without having to use a ton of weight,” explained the man from Worcester, MA.

What is an incline row?

Incline rows, also known as chest supported rows, require the individual to straddle the bench and lean forward, resting your chest on the inclined back rest. With a pair of dumbbells, let your arms hand towards the floor for the starting position. Then, plant your feet firmly on the ground, squeeze your shoulder blades together, and lift the elbows skyward until both dumbbells are level with your rib cage. Slowly lower your arms back to the starting position and repeat.

What muscles does the incline row work?

Incline rows will hit muscle groups in your back such as the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, trapezius, and rear deltoids, making them a great exercise for building a wide, solid back, while also working on your posture. The incline row also offers benefits compared with the traditional bent over row, as resting our chest against the bench places us in a more stable position and can lower stress on the lower back.

How many sets and reps should I perform for incline rows?

If muscle building is your goal, then you should aim for hypertrophy by performing 3 to 4 sets of 6 to 12 reps. Aim towards failure on those final reps. Strength training would consist of 3 to 5 sets of fewer reps, more like 2-6. For endurance, decrease the sets to 2-3 sets of a higher rep scheme, 12-20 reps. “If your gym has jBells, I highly recommend giving them a shot,” says Cutler of the custom dumbbells that work with a more central force of gravity. “Otherwise, this can be done with any standard dumbbell as well! Let’s get W-I-D-E !”

For more classic Cutlet tips follow the master on Instagram!