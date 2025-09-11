Four-time Mr Olympia Jay Cutler remains in super-shape post-retirement thanks to his ability to adjust and adapt, and in a recent Instagram post explained how embracing the advances in machines has him stretching his shirt sleeves to this day. If you need to take your arm growth to the next level, follow his epic advice.

“We’re always focused on those crazy pumps, especially with the arms,” noted Cutler in a video for his 5.8 million IG followers, explaining that he’d observed many advancements in the machine’s you’ll find in the gym nowadays. Of course, when it comes to competing, Cutler has tried it all. Building those 22-inch arms required him to rep it out with a variety of tools.

“When I started back in Worcester, Massachusetts, we did a lot of free weight movements,” he recalled. “Fast forward, there’s so many different machines now, that take the place of some of those free weights, which will give you the same feel.”

Jay Cutler Praises the Double Bicep Curl Machine for “Crazy Pumps”

Seated at one of his favorite stations, Cutler took the time to demonstrate his go-to exercise for those upper arms. “This machine is a double bicep isolation curl,” he explained. “So, what I’m focused on with this is really just trying to get that squeeze and contraction.”

The double bicep curl machine is more comfortable than standing or sitting at a bench, because the backrest provides spinal support. And, instead of the elbows being subjected to potential side-to-side movements for maintaining stabilization, the machine has a pre-determined path, making the elbows feel more firmly placed as you lift and descent.

“But what’s nice about this, if you notice, I have my elbows fixed, and anyone that follows me knows I train a little looser now, not to say that’s good or bad, but I know some people like to be a little more strict,” he shared.

Indeed, the double bicep curl machine offers more elbow stability than free weights but doesn’t have the support or fixed rigidity that is offered by the preacher curl machine. In many ways it’s a matter of preference, and Cutler prefers the middle ground offered by the bicep machine curl machine.

“Really get that isolation when you come up,” explained Cutler as he repped it out for the masses, showing the bulging peaks of his own biceps. “Remember, don’t come all the way up and take the tension off, you just want to get a good steady flow. Get that contraction: that’s the top movement, and bang out our 10 or 12 reps.”

In completing his set, Cutler takes his time to make the most of time under tension. To try it for yourself, go heavy, and aim for three sets for hypertrophy. “I’ve been doing these first in my routine every time I do my arm training, just to really get the isolation, really get that blood flow,” explained Cutler. “Give these a shot if your gym has this piece or something similar.”

Follow Jay Cutler on Instagram, click here.