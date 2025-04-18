Four-time Mr Olympia, Jay Cutler dominated the stage with his incredible stomping quads, but to seriously impress the judges, the bodybuilding icon also needed huge, wide shoulders to complete the perfect silhouette. In a recent Instagram post, the big man went back to basics to show off his these super solid shrugs.

Jay Cutler has seen all types of shrug variations over the years including iso lateral, and those executed with a barbell, but the type that he settled on during his time in the competitive spotlight was simple standing dumbbell shrug. “I’ve seen people do one sided at times,” explains Cutler of the move. “That was sometimes my technique, but most of the time it was just straight on, dumbbells in front of the body, straight up and down.”

Which Muscles Do Dumbbell Shrugs Build?

Often neglected in favor of more complicated moves, the dumbbell shrug should be a staple of your shoulder workout. Shrugs are particularly great for bodybuilders because they work the trapezius muscle that covers the center of your back all the way to the neck and shoulders. It’s true that shoulder presses and lateral raises can help to build width, but these target the deltoid muscles of the shoulder and don’t generally increase the size of your neck and back. By working the traps, your pump will provide that much heralded diamond shape.

How Jay Cutler Reps his Standing Dumbbell Shrugs

Standing with his feet shoulder width apart and his legs straight, Cutler maintains a solid form, keeping his arms vertical as he raises his shoulders to lift the dumbbells and tries to feel a squeeze in the middle of his back. “Don’t roll the shoulders,” he advises. “It’s very bad on your shoulder joints, not really necessary.”

Cutler further explains that with the straight up and down movement of the arms, you’ll also tax the rhomboids on either side of the upper back, in addition to the traps, to build thickness. “But focus on doing enough reps that you’re gonna get that nice burn,” says the dream gym coach.

In terms of weight, Cutler still likes to crush a heavy load. “Yes, I like to go heavy on this,” he confirms. “But remember, you want to be controlled, smooth and work your way up in the weight.” Cutler also divulges that he likes to stay disciplined within the 10-12 rep range to keep him in the muscle building phase of hypertrophy. Try this legend’s tried and tested technique for yourself, but don’t blame us if you develop a need to turn sideways when going through doors!

