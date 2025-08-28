Nick Walker is heading into the 2025 Mr Olympia event as a top contender, and while the man they call “The Mutant” is all about piling on the protein, this elite bodybuilder also turns to cleaner alternatives, explaining why he favors frozen fruits over fresh in a recent Instagram video.

“I prefer a high (calorie) day of clean food (rather) than, like, a burger,” explained Walker to his 1.6 million Instagram followers, elaborating on how he appeases his appetite without letting his bodybuilding goals fly out of the window. “I think it’s just mental for me,” he added. The Olympia contender went on to note that while he doesn’t feel old at 31 years of age, he has noticed how his body responds to junk foods when compared to his younger days. “Not being in my 20s anymore, when I start eating like s**t, I feel it pretty f*****g hard,” revealed the 2025 New York Pro winner.

To combat his cravings, Walker now opts for healthier foods to make him feel full without the nasties. “Just give me some cream of rice, some fruit, and I’m good,” he explained. “I don’t need nothing else.”

Nick Walker Opts For Frozen Fruits Instead of ‘Fresh’

In the video, Walker doubled down on his love of fruit, particularly the frozen kind. “I prefer for the majority of my fruits, except bananas sometimes, I prefer frozen fruit over fresh fruit,” he shared. When it comes to bananas, The Mutant’s reluctance to freeze them likely stems from the fact that bananas can brown, losing their structure and taste during the freezing process. Still, there’s a scientific reason that he likes to freeze the rest his fruit, and it’s not just about taste.

“Studies have shown that frozen fruits are actually fresher than ‘fresh,’” said Walker. And, to a large extent, the big man is correct. Science has indeed shown that freezing fruit can have a positive effect on vitamin E content while preserving the same levels of calcium, magnesium, zinc, copper, and iron found in fresh fruits. This is because the nutritional value of ‘fresh’ fruit will very much depend on a number of factors such as when the fruit was harvested.

Fresh fruit that is transported or stored for longer periods of time can lose its value whilst frozen fruits have their nutrients locked in during peak ripeness. The vitamin C level degrades in fresh fruit over time as well. But, that’s not to say biting into a fresh, juicy apple, or enjoying that succulent banana should be ‘cancelled.’ There’s also a faux pas that you can make with choosing frozen fruits: To get the most from your frozen fruit, avoid pre-sweetened options or ‘blends’ that may add hidden sugars and syrups to your eating regime.

For Walker, however, frozen is the way to go. “I will take frozen blueberries over fresh, any day of the week,” he concluded, and was met with a ton of support in his IG comments. “I absolutely agree,” wrote one follower. “Frozen fruits are better 95% of the time.” Perhaps the likeminded fan knocked 5% off because of some badly frozen bananas? Either way, The Mutant’s current progress has him looking seriously peeled!

