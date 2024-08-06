Few bodybuilders have busted out better chest poses than “The Gift” Phil Heath. Whether it was the side chest pose, or even the front double biceps pose, displaying a killer chest is a key aspect of earning the title of Mr Olympia, and Heath should know, because he bagged seven O’s in his competitive career. For those who are eager to learn how he got the job done, the big man has shared his love of cable crossovers, and better still, how you can execute them just like he does. Here’s what you need to know.

Benefits of Cable Crossovers?

In an Instagram post made on July 31, 2024, Heath explains that this exercise is one of his favorite movements, and dishes out his secrets for performing them with maximum pump. Attach two single grip handles to the cable machine at around chest height. This will make sure that you target the pecs for adding mass to your upper body. In fact, studies have shown that the cable crossover, barbell bench press, and pec dec came tops for chest isolation, beating out inclined dumbbell fly’s and even the chest press machine.

Phil Heath’s 3 Tips For Cable Crossovers

Foot Position

“I’ve got one foot slightly in front of the other,” demonstrated the bodybuilding legend, explaining that he observes many people attempting the move with their feet together. Instead, his feet are around shoulder width apart as he places one front a little before the other. “You need to have one foot in front of the other as this allows a solid base and ensures more focus on the muscle,” read his accompanying caption.

Engaged Lower Back

“You want to actually have your lower back, tight,” says Heath. “Raising your chest up.” The icon explains that engaging the lower back actually helps with lifting the chest up, providing the ultimate squeeze. He doesn’t need to lean forward however, because he’s already working with a solid base thanks to point one.

Stretch and Hug

Heath illustrates how he casts his arms out wide to get a good stretch, before pulling the cables together for a big “bear hug.” He explains; “It should feel like you are bear bugging the movement, (placing your body) not behind the elbows so much, and allowing for the chest to open nice and wide giving the best contraction of the muscle because that (is) what it’s all about.”

While you will be targeting your pecs for the much-coveted fuller chest, you will also work your anterior deltoids in the shoulders, and your biceps.

Give them a try for yourself, and follow Phil Heath on Instagram!