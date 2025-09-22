Some bodybuilding fans may know that Regan Grimes is one of the sport’s elite competitors, but they may not know how long he has been around. His first Olympia was in 2018 as a Classic Physique athlete. He took eighth in that contest.

Fast forward to 2025, and he grew out of the division a little bit. Thanks to a very productive 2024 offseason, the Celsius athlete tipped the scales at over 300 pounds, and he was solid.

“There was a lot of new mass added for sure.”

Growing in More Than One Way

Part of the strategy behind Grimes’ successful offseason was that he stepped outside of his own training comfort zone. Grimes ventured to other gyms to train with other pros and stars of the industry such as Antoine Vaillant, Larry Wheels, and reigning 212 Olympia champion Keone Pearson to learn more about the keys to their success.

“Sometimes we tend to get stuck in our own ways, but it was good to be open and test out different methods.

He even took on training programs from legends of the past such as four-time Sandow Trophy winner Jay Cutler’s high-volume workouts and seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath’s intense leg day.

“Being able to test out these different methods was great. Every Olympia winner had their own style,” Grimes said. “Jay is very fast and has short rep ranges of motion. Phil’s previous athletic career helped him for his leg training.”

The result of that commitment was a smarter and better version of Grimes. The application of the different styles and methods helped him evolve his training. He even went old-school when it came to tracking his workouts.

“I never really thought I would go into the gym with a notepad and wrote down what I did or lifted, but I take notes now and track weights. I may not have the notepad with me, but I write them down when I get home.”

Back to the Olympia Stage

Grimes new and improved physique was presented to the fans and judges three times in the 2025 season, including a fourth-place finish in the New York Pro and silver at the Toronto Pro Supershow. He hard work paid off for him when he claimed gold at the 2025 California State Pro to earn his 2025 Mr. Olympia qualification.

After a short break to recover from his contests, his sights are now set on Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, NV on Oct. 10-11 when he returns to the Olympia stage for the first time since 2023, when he placed ninth. Placing in the top 10 catapulted his standing in the sport, but now he is looking even higher for 2025.

“I feel great, and I have been able to continually grow going through the prep.”

Standing in his way are four past Olympia champions – reigning titleholder Samson Dauda, Derek Lunsford, Hadi Choopan, and Brandon Curry. Then there are other opponents such as Nick Walker, Martin Fitzwater, and Andrew Jacked. Grimes can’t be off the mark at all if he is to move beyond where he was two years ago. That said, he has put in the work, knows the challenge that faces him, and he isn’t flinching.

“The Mr. Olympia is always about more mass, but I feel like I have the shape and can bring the conditioning. I think I have enough added size to get me closer to the top spot.”

Grimes concluded that there is only one spot that he truly wants and believes it is possible for him to achieve it before he hangs up his trunks.

“The ultimate goal is to win it one day.”

Regan Grimes’ Push Day Workout

Grimes doesn’t focus on individual bodyparts but emphasizes function, such as this “push” workout featuring shoulders, chest, and triceps. He also used more intensity and less volume so he can finish the intended job in less time.

“I only need to do two working sets now, and I go as heavy as possible with my best form.”

Each working set was taken to failure with either partials or assisted reps. This session was performed seven weeks out of the 2025 Olympia. Grab a CELSIUS beforehand if you intend to try it for yourself. Grimes prefers the Peach Vibe flavor if you need a suggestion.

Regan Grimes’ Push Day Workout Exercise Sets Reps Pec-Deck 2 10-15 Incline Smith Machine Press 2 10-15 Lateral Raise 2 10-15 Front Cable Raise 2 10-15 Reverse Pec-Deck 2 10-15 Rope Triceps Pushdown 2 10-15

Fans that aren’t in Las Vegas for the 2025 Olympia can see all the action by ordering the Olympia pay-per-view over at www.mrolympia.com. Make sure you follow @muscleandfitness on Instagram and subscribe to the M&F newsletter to stay in the know about all things bodybuilding and fitness.