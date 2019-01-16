Ronnie Coleman's 6 Rules for Getting Shredded

You can’t have striations without a proper diet, but don’t think for a moment that training is less important. Both are needed to make sure that your muscles are not obscured by layers of fat and that individual muscles are sufficiently developed to stand out in distinct relief from one another.

In the pursuit of striations, I emphasize training rather than diet. From my years of experience, I’ve discovered that the following factors constitute the formula that will produce the highest quality of striated muscle in the shortest time.