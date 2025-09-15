They say that behind every great man is a great woman, and in the bodybuilding world, the embodiment of that quote is the reigning Mr. Olympia, Samson Dauda. It was shown to be a literal truth as he left Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, NV with wife Marlena a step behind him while carrying the golden Sandow Trophy that was awarded to the 2024 Mr. Olympia champion.

Dauda felt it was appropriate that his bride and coach held the trophy because even though the world saw him stand by himself in the comparisons with the likes of fellow Olympia champions Derek Lunsford and Hadi Choopan, he was certainly not alone.

Dauda explained, “A lot of people doubted that a wife would have the ability to coach at this level, but what they don’t realize is that she’s coached me since I first stepped onstage as a bodybuilder. She’s been there in the background the whole time.”

Dauda has been a busy man since he and Marlena took the Sandow home. The 19th Mr. Olympia has been traveling the world, usually with a can of CELSIUS in hand as he meets with bodybuilding fans and doing the business of the sport. His reign has taken him to numerous places, and even though he was already an internationally known star, the title has changed his life in many ways this past year. He has also been working on the Samson business, including opening a gym and promoting his own show. The past 12 months have been memorable to say the least.

“It has been absolutely amazing,” Dauda said proudly. “Every part of the traveling the world and seeing people and being recognized as Mr. Olympia has been amazing. I’ve enjoyed every single part of it.”

Duada is More Focused After Losing To Derek Lunsford at the 2025 Arnold Classic

The reign of the Nigerian Lion has not been a perfect one, however. Shortly after the 2024 Olympia, Dauda went into prep again for the 2025 Arnold Classic to keep the momentum going. However, a rejuvenated and remotivated Lunsford stopped him dead in his tracks by taking the title and relegating Dauda to second.

Despite the finish not going the way he wanted, Dauda learned lessons that he intends to apply going forward.

“I wanted to win then, of course, but now I’m thankful that happened because I learned lessons from that, and now I’m better as I go into the Olympia.”

The Nigerian Lion is on the Prowl For Olympia 2025

This is usually the part where the discussion of the champion defending the title begins, but Dauda does not see his 2025 Olympia prep as a title defense. When he walks onstage at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, NV for prejudging on Friday, Oct. 10, it is not about him defending anything. He has his first Olympia and will forever, now he is looking to fill a trophy case with more.

“When you have that mentality of winning another one, it’s not a defense game,” Dauda explained. “I’m just as hungry to win another one as I was when I won the first one. That mindset changes everything. I want number two.”

Dauda understands the road to number two will not be easier than number one. The challengers are better, the lights are brighter, and there are several hungry contenders that want to claim their first Sandow. The main focus in the buildup appears to be on Lunsford and 2022 Mr. Olympia Choopan.

They along with 2019 champion Brandon Curry will be looking to become the second man ever to reclaim the title after losing it. Fans watching will see a rarity with four Mr. Olympia champions on the same stage at the same time. Aside from that history, Dauda wants the record books to show him with the gold medal and that second Sandow in his possession once again.

Dauda proclaimed, “Jay Cutler was the first to win the title back, and it’s my job to make sure he stays the only one to have done it. I want Jay to keep that history for himself.”

To see if the champ and coach go back-to-back or if a new champion is crowned, get tickets or the pay-per-view to watch from home at www.mrolympia.com . If you’re going to Las Vegas, make sure to swing by the CELSIUS booth so you have a chance to see the champ before he takes the stage.

Samson Duada and Quinton Eriya Back to Back Workout

Dauda remembers well the old days of M&F and FLEX when the champions would share workouts for fans like him to apply. Mr. Olympia and CELSIUS decided to pay homage to that era and provided a sample back workout featuring supersets for you to try the next time back day comes up on your schedule. Not all workouts are paired up, but Dauda feels they are a key to his success and endurance. He also institutes them when he feels an area needs improved.

“When you are training in that superset fashion, you’re training both the cardiovascular and muscular systems. My body just responds so rapidly to it.”

Dauda and training partner Quinton “Beastwood” Eriya performed this workout eight weeks out from the Olympia.

Back 2 Back Workout Exercise Sets Reps 1A) Close Grip Lat Pulldown 3/3 12-20 each 1B) Seated Row 3 10-12 2A) T-Bar Row 3/3 12-20 each 2B) Machine Pullover 3 10-12 2C) Rack Deadlift 3 10-12

*Rest while your training partner does their set or two minutes if you’re alone.