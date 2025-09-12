Tonio “The Predator” Burton grew up in Nevada and is looking forward to treading the boards in Las Vegas where he’ll go to war with the greatest names on the bodybuilding stage. Just weeks out from the 2025 Oympia final, Burton showed that he’s going all-in with his training, choosing a heavy incline press to pump up his pecs. Here’s how, and why he does it.

“5 sets of tried to be 20,” quipped Burton in a recent Instagram post for his 200,000 followers. While he may have been joking, his words reveal a serious mentality of heading towards failure in the gym to find success in competitive bodybuilding. That’s because Burton is a firm believer in taking himself to the limit and wearing down his muscles so that they will build back bigger.

Why Workout With the Plate Loaded ISO Press Machine?

The incline press machine focuses the load onto the upper pectoral muscles (source: https://blog.myarsenalstrength.com/iso-incline-press-machine) , providing mass and definition to that “upper shelf” area of the chest. In the video, Burton installed himself on a plate loaded, ISO press machine, meaning that he could go heavy while working each arm independently to fix any strength imbalances.

How Tonio Burton Pumps Up His Pecs With the Incline Press

The Predator punched his ticket to this year’s Olympia Open category with a stunning victory at the 2025 Legion Sports Fest Pro, but he knows that it’s what he does when away from the spotlight that forges real champions. To that end, he loads up a total of ten, 45-pound plates (five on each side) to really test his mettle. As he begins to fatigue, Burton continues with partial reps to pound his pecs but always keeps his body static for correct form. With his grip placed horizontally, The Predator maintains a bench-press like movement and keeps a slight arch to his back to keep his shoulders stable under the epic weight.

As illustrated by Burton, the plate loaded ISO incline press is a beast of an upper body workout. The Predator may have opted for something close to 5 sets of 20 reps, but you should make sure to familiarize yourself with the machine and your form before taking on the prowess of The Predator. Start out with a weight that you’ll get close to failure with after 8 to 12 reps and try to hit 3 sets for hypotrophy. Then take it upwards from there.

The Predator made his Olympia debut in 2021 in the 212 division, where he placed tenth, but moved to the Open division in 2022, placing sixteenth. His last Olympia appearance was once again in the Open division in 2023, and he showed great improvement, finding eighth place. He decided not to compete in 2024, however, explaining that he needed to take some time out to focus on his health and recovery. And, if his recent progress is anything to go by, this could be the year of The Predator.

Olympia weekend takes place October 9 to 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. For further info, click here.

To follow Tonio Burton on Instagram, click here.