After two years of retirement, 2005 Ms. Olympia Yaxeni Oriquen is once again on the road to competition. She took over the Olympia Instagram page to share her motivation, mindset, and shoulder routine as she prepares for the 2020 Ms. Olympia in December.

Oriquen has competed in 14 Ms. Olympia competitions, so this is not amateur hour, and at 53 years old, the IFBB Pro still looks great.

“I don’t care about my age,” Oriquen said in a video during her Instagram Takeover. “I feel young, I feel strong, and I want to let you know that it doesn’t matter what age you are, you have to keep doing it and feel strong. Just do it: Keep your routine, eat healthy, and take care of yourself.”

During the COVID-19 quarantine, she’s still been able to work out at her gym, Rypt Gym Miami, and she shared her pre-contest prep shoulder routine during her Instagram Takeover.

2005 Ms. Olympia Yaxeni Oriquen’s Shoulder Workout

“I do this routine for 2 weeks before starting to do my regular heavy weight routine for contest preparation,” Oriquen says. She notes that she doesn’t target traps in her shoulder workout, and she normally does crunches or calf raises between sets.

EXERCISE SETS REPS REST Smith Machine Military Shoulder Press 4 15-25 1 min. Lateral Dumbbell Raise 4 15-25 1 min. Hammer Strength Machine Front Shoulder Press 4 15-25 1 min. Cybex Machine Rear Shoulder Press 4 15-25 1 min.

Oriquen follows up her weight training with 30 minutes of cardio.

Follow the Olympia on Instagram at @mrolympiallc for more athlete takeovers, and buy tickets to the 2020 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend HERE.