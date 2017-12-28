Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine

12 Best Travel-friendly Fitness Products and Apparel

Here is everything you need to stay fit while hitting the road.

Staying fit can be a formulaic task. If you have the proper workout routines, gear, and diet you should get the results you want. However a curve ball can be thrown into your plans when your schedule forces you to travel. 

Ultimately, you want to stay fit, but now things like portable work equipment, smart bottles, and wireless headphones all become a little bit more important. 

Click through and take a look for yourself at what tools can make your life on the road a bit easier. 

1. Fantom Force Jacket

A special woven shield retains warmth and protects against the elements—making it perfect for runs and hikes. 

$120; newbalance.com

 

2. Reflect Mini BT

Don’t let the word mini fool you—these wireless buds pack massive sound to help inspire your training sessions.

$100; jbl.com

3. Tommy John Go Anywhere Jogger

Tag in these sweats when it’s time to hit the road, the gym, or the sack, and their four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric will ensure you stay dry and comfy.

$115; tommyjohn.com

4. Max Intensity Shorts

These shorts are built with a weather-wicking, stretch-woven fabric that’ll make them feel like (almost) nothing’s there.

$55; newbalance.com

5. Wahoo Tickrx

Want to keep your heart rate at 140 beats per minute for an entire workout? Count reps? Get running analytics? This wearable, waterproof heart-rate monitor can do all that and more.

$80; wahoofitness.com

6. Styr Smart Bottle

Perfect for fans of tech, this stainless steel bottle syncs with certain fitness trackers to monitor and adjust your daily water intake.

$59; amazon.com

7. FitBit Icon Smartwatch

Fitbit’s first smartwatch is like a workout coach on your wrist, accurately tracking your distance covered, calories burned, and heart rate. Plus, it offers you original workouts, sleep analysis, and music via Pandora.

$300; fitbit.com

8. Hylete Icon

This nifty bag is loaded with pockets for your water bottle, laptop, and, of course, gym gear. The coolest part? It converts into six different types of bags.

$200; hylete.com

9. Terrex Agravic Speed

Weighing a feathery 9.2 ounces, this trail running shoe is fast and versatile. Continental Rubber tread gives it excellent grip.

$120; jet.com

10. Packable Jacket

This lightweight, water-repellent jacket folds up into a hood pocket, so it’s there when you need it and out of the way when you don’t.

$95; asicsamerica.com

11. Core Wheels

Bang out chest flyes and standard rollouts, or even stand up and glide them against a wall for improved shoulder mobility.

$40; sklz.com

